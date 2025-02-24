SmackDown Superstar Arrives in Cincinnati Ahead of WWE Raw, Jade Cargill Note

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

LA Knight has been spotted in Cincinnati, Ohio, ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw on Netflix, which serves as the “go-home” episode for WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto. The Mega Star is set to challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE United States Championship this Friday on WWE SmackDown, airing on the USA Network.

Meanwhile, Jade Cargill is not at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this week. She had been training at the facility over the past several weeks, even participating in classes to prepare for her highly anticipated WWE television return. Her storyline was recently reintroduced on WWE programming, and her return is expected imminently.