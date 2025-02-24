TNA Wrestling Has Strong Interest In Released WWE Superstar

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Several WWE Superstars Part Ways with the Company, Elektra Lopez Reportedly in Talks with TNA

Earlier this month, WWE saw the departure of multiple talents, including Sonya Deville, Elektra Lopez, Giovanni Vinci, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Isla Dawn, Cedric Alexander, AOP (Rezar and Akam) along with their manager Paul Ellering, and Blair Davenport.

Lopez originally signed with WWE in 2021 and quickly became aligned with the Legado del Fantasma faction alongside Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto in NXT. While the group transitioned to SmackDown in late 2022, Lopez initially remained in NXT before officially rejoining them on the main roster in early 2024.

Her last in-ring appearance took place on the December 6 episode of WWE SmackDown, where she competed in a triple-threat match against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi as part of the WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament. Following her release, she is now subject to a 90-day non-compete clause before being eligible to sign with another promotion.

According to Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass reporter Chris Featherstone, TNA Wrestling has expressed strong interest in signing Lopez. Reports indicate that discussions are underway regarding her potential debut with the company once her non-compete period expires.

Featherstone also noted that Lopez was recently seen backstage at a TNA television taping, further fueling speculation about her future. While multiple promotions have reportedly shown interest in acquiring her talents, current indications suggest that she is leaning toward signing with TNA.