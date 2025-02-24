Sami Zayn on WWE Contract: ‘I Have a Good Thing Going’

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Sami Zayn has been a key figure in WWE since joining the company in January 2013. Over the years, he has built an impressive resume, capturing the NXT Championship once and the Intercontinental Championship twice. One of his most defining moments came at WrestleMania 39 in 2023, where he and Kevin Owens headlined the event by defeating The Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Now, Zayn and Owens are set to make history once again. The longtime friends and former champions have scheduled an unsanctioned match for this Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event, adding another chapter to their storied careers.

In a recent interview with Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, Zayn addressed his contract status with WWE. While he generally keeps such details private, he made it clear that he has no intention of leaving the company anytime soon. Zayn stated that he is in a great position with WWE and wishes to continue his career there. He previously signed a multi-year deal in 2022, securing his place within the organization for the foreseeable future.