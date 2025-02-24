Lex Luger Achieves Major Milestone in Recovery with DDPY Program

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Diamond Dallas Page has provided a significant update on Lex Luger's health. Luger, who has faced mobility challenges since a spinal injury in 2007, has been collaborating with Page's DDPY program to enhance his physical capabilities.

In a recent video shared on the DDP YOGA YouTube channel, Luger is seen standing up from his wheelchair without assistance, marking a notable milestone in his recovery journey. Page expressed his admiration for Luger's dedication, stating, "My brother Lex Luger is a changed man on a new path." This progress underscores the potential benefits of tailored rehabilitation programs and Luger's unwavering commitment to improving his health.