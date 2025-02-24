WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Lex Luger Achieves Major Milestone in Recovery with DDPY Program

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 24, 2025

Lex Luger Achieves Major Milestone in Recovery with DDPY Program

Diamond Dallas Page has provided a significant update on Lex Luger's health. Luger, who has faced mobility challenges since a spinal injury in 2007, has been collaborating with Page's DDPY program to enhance his physical capabilities.

In a recent video shared on the DDP YOGA YouTube channel, Luger is seen standing up from his wheelchair without assistance, marking a notable milestone in his recovery journey. Page expressed his admiration for Luger's dedication, stating, "My brother Lex Luger is a changed man on a new path." This progress underscores the potential benefits of tailored rehabilitation programs and Luger's unwavering commitment to improving his health.

Becky Lynch Reflects on Wrestling Career and Uncertain Future

In a recent interview with the Getting Over podcast, Becky Lynch discussed her deep connection to wrestling and her uncertainty about her fu [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 24, 2025 08:42AM


Tags: #wwe #ddp #diamond dallas page #lex luger

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π