Becky Lynch Reflects on Wrestling Career and Uncertain Future

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 24, 2025

In a recent interview with the Getting Over podcast, Becky Lynch discussed her deep connection to wrestling and her uncertainty about her future in the industry.

She emphasized her enduring passion for wrestling, stating, "I feel like I have a great mind for wrestling, a great love for it and it's always going to be a part of me." Reflecting on her career and personal life, Lynch acknowledged the unpredictability of the future, noting that while plans may change, unexpected developments often lead to better outcomes. She concluded, "Honestly, I feel like that's been the story of my entire career."


