Sami Zayn Talks WWE Creative: "My Voice Feels Heard"

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Sami Zayn recently spoke with Flamesnation about his creative direction in WWE and whether he has ever turned down any ideas pitched to him. During the interview, Zayn explained that while WWE may not always hear "no" from him, they are certainly open to hearing his ideas.

"I do not think they hear 'no,' but they hear ideas, that is for sure," Zayn said, emphasizing that he has developed a level of trust with WWE’s creative team. "They hear a lot of them. I think I have been pretty fortunate over the years to have a pretty decent success rate, which has given me a certain amount of equity with them—so my ideas will be heard."

Zayn acknowledged the evolving nature of WWE’s creative process, particularly under the leadership of Triple H in recent years. However, he noted that his relationship with the creative team had already allowed him to have a voice before those changes.

"I will also give a little bit of credit to the sort of change in creative and the creative shift over the years," Zayn added. "The last couple of years under Triple H, but even a little bit prior to that, just with my relationship with the creative team, my voice feels heard. They are not going to do everything I suggest, but they do not dismiss it as just another wrestler throwing out ideas. Some wrestlers might give bad ideas—I hope I am not throwing anything bad out there."

Zayn went on to explain that even when his suggestions do not make the final cut, the dialogue with WWE’s creative team is something he values.

"So I will throw a lot out there, and I really appreciate having a voice that is heard," he continued. "And if an idea does not work, they explain why. It might be, 'Hey, we want to do this idea instead,' or whatever, and you just go with it. But even that, that is sort of like a privilege that is earned over time."

He also reflected on how he has managed to remain consistently involved in WWE storylines, something that not all wrestlers can say.

"They do not write everybody into stories all the time," Zayn said. "I feel like over the last four to five years, I have been consistently written into a story at all times. Then it is incumbent on me to just make it work. That is not lost on me."