Top UK Wrestler Undergoes Tryout at TNA Tapings

Man Like DeReiss recently competed at the TNA tapings in Orlando on February 22, with reports indicating that the match served as a tryout opportunity for him.

According to Corey Brennan and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Fightful Select), sources within the UK wrestling scene have confirmed that DeReiss’ appearance was indeed a trial for him. Brennan had previously reported that WWE had shown interest in DeReiss, with talent within the company advocating for his signing. However, as of now, he has not yet secured a contract with TNA.

One source stated that TNA would be “nuts” not to sign DeReiss, describing him as “good to go.”

DeReiss has built a strong reputation in the UK, competing primarily for PROGRESS and other promotions. He has also made appearances in the United States, wrestling for GCW and several other independent companies.