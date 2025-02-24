NWA Expands Again: Duke City Championship Wrestling Joins as NWA New Mexico

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is expanding once again with the official introduction of NWA New Mexico.

Duke City Championship Wrestling (DCCW), based in Albuquerque, has been announced as the latest territory to join the NWA, operating under the NWA New Mexico banner.

The official statement, released via the NWA’s website, highlights the significance of this expansion.

“The National Wrestling Alliance expansion continues today, as pro wrestling’s most legendary brand announces its latest territory addition. Under the newly-minted NWA New Mexico banner, Albuquerque-based Duke City Championship Wrestling (DCCW) becomes an officially-recognized NWA territory.”

NWA National Promoter Bryan Idol welcomed DCCW on February 22, with NWA owner and President William Patrick Corgan addressing the partnership despite being unable to attend the event in person.

“Duke City Championship Wrestling, I’m sorry that I cannot be with you on this historic night,” Corgan stated.

“At the NWA, we love great professional wrestling, and we love finding those stars of tomorrow who through the power of their charisma and talent can change the sport,” he continued. “It is my privilege to announce that going forward, Duke City Championship Wrestling will now be an official territory of the National Wrestling Alliance—our seventh regional, in fact—and will host shows henceforth under the newly crowned banner of NWA New Mexico.”

DCCW was founded in 2023 by promoter Fred Slow and has quickly established itself as Albuquerque’s premier professional wrestling organization. Known for its mix of top-tier athletic competition, engaging storylines, and a diverse roster of talent, the promotion has built a strong local following.

Slow expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Joining the National Wrestling Alliance as NWA New Mexico is a huge step for Duke City Championship Wrestling. This partnership allows us to bring the rich tradition of NWA to our passionate fans while continuing to grow professional wrestling in New Mexico. Together, we’ll showcase the incredible talent and energy that defines DCCW and the NWA.”

With this latest addition, the NWA continues its mission of revitalizing the territorial system, adding another stronghold to its growing network.