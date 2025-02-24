Road Dogg Praises WWE Growth: “Beyond Anything They Have Done Before”

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Road Dogg, a veteran of WWE’s Attitude Era and currently the Senior Vice President of Live Events, has taken on an expanded role within the company. In addition to his existing responsibilities, he has reportedly been named the co-lead writer of WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Road Dogg discussed WWE’s current success and his role in shaping live events. He emphasized how the company’s business operations have reached unprecedented heights.

“So really, I’m still in charge of creative of live events,” Road Dogg stated. “But now we have scaled live events back. Domestically, especially this coming year, we’re going to find out where our sweet spot is, but a lot of overseas live events coming up this year, there’s huge money there.

“The business side of things right now is so far beyond what they have ever been before, even Attitude, all that stuff is just putting shame what the business is doing now with Hunter at the Helmsley [laughs]. I know, I’m sorry. I’m a granddad.”

During the interview, Road Dogg was also asked whether he had seen signs of Triple H’s creative prowess early on. He admitted that while he did not immediately foresee him as a future boss, he always believed he would be a major figure in the wrestling world.

“So no would be the quick answer,” he said. “However, I never saw him as my boss, but I saw him as he was going to be somebody in the wrestling world, because I saw how he thought. We worked, a bunch of you have probably seen Brian Armstrong versus Terra Ryzing 100 times on WCW. I knew then, I didn’t have a clue what I was doing in there and he was thoughtful putting stuff together in his head and I was like, Yeah, let’s do that.

“So yeah, I knew he was gonna be somebody and be something just because of the way looked and the way carried himself, and like I said, his brain.”