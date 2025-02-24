WWE Raw Preview: Final Stop Before Elimination Chamber Live from Cincinnati!

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

As WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto approaches, the final Raw before the event airs live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. This "go-home show" sets the stage for Saturday's premium live event.

The lineup includes appearances by CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul. Rhea Ripley is set to deliver a message to IYO SKY, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will address the audience. Scheduled matches feature The New Day vs. LWO, and a triple threat match with Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne.

Championship matches include Lyra Valkyria defending the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Dakota Kai, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Naomi facing Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.