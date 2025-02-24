WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Raw Preview: Final Stop Before Elimination Chamber Live from Cincinnati!

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 24, 2025

WWE Raw Preview: Final Stop Before Elimination Chamber Live from Cincinnati!

As WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto approaches, the final Raw before the event airs live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. This "go-home show" sets the stage for Saturday's premium live event.

The lineup includes appearances by CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul. Rhea Ripley is set to deliver a message to IYO SKY, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will address the audience. Scheduled matches feature The New Day vs. LWO, and a triple threat match with Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne.

Championship matches include Lyra Valkyria defending the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Dakota Kai, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Naomi facing Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π