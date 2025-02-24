Ezekiel Jackson Confirms In-Ring Return After Years Away from Wrestling

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former WWE star Ezekiel Jackson has announced his return to professional wrestling after several years of inactivity. Jackson, who began his WWE career in 2007, gained prominence as Brian Kendrick’s bodyguard on the ECW brand and was the final ECW Champion under WWE's banner. He also held the Intercontinental Championship before departing the company in 2014.

After leaving WWE, Jackson had brief stints in TNA and Lucha Underground. He later focused on training the next generation of wrestlers through his Bryckhouse Pro Wrestling school. Now, he is preparing for an in-ring comeback, confirming on his YouTube channel that he is set to compete at FWE in North Carolina on March 15.

Jackson expressed a desire to conclude his wrestling career on his own terms and mentioned having a list of dream opponents he hopes to face. While acknowledging the need to regain in-ring conditioning, he conveyed excitement about the journey ahead and is currently accepting bookings.