WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Rhea Ripley Issues Stern Warning to Fans About Sending Mail to Her Home

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 24, 2025

Rhea Ripley Issues Stern Warning to Fans About Sending Mail to Her Home

Rhea Ripley has drawn a firm line regarding fan interactions, making it clear that sending fan mail or gifts to her personal residence is completely unacceptable.

The Women’s World Champion addressed the issue on social media, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to deliver a direct message. She wrote:

"Shouldn’t have to say this… Do not ever send fan mail to my house. That is by mail, or SELF DELIVERED! That is 100% not ok."

While Ripley did not specify a particular incident that prompted the warning, speculation suggests a recent event may have led to her statement. This follows a growing trend of wrestlers speaking out against fans who disregard personal boundaries.

Recently, Asuka also addressed the issue after dealing with a breach of privacy. The WWE star not only had to warn fans against inappropriate behavior but also had her Twitter account hacked. She later revealed that WWE and TKO took action to ensure her security.

Looking ahead, Ripley is set to defend her Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Her opponent will be determined this Saturday at Elimination Chamber, where Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez will battle for the opportunity.


Tags: #wwe #rhea ripley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π