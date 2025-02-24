Rhea Ripley Issues Stern Warning to Fans About Sending Mail to Her Home

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Rhea Ripley has drawn a firm line regarding fan interactions, making it clear that sending fan mail or gifts to her personal residence is completely unacceptable.

The Women’s World Champion addressed the issue on social media, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to deliver a direct message. She wrote:

"Shouldn’t have to say this… Do not ever send fan mail to my house. That is by mail, or SELF DELIVERED! That is 100% not ok."

While Ripley did not specify a particular incident that prompted the warning, speculation suggests a recent event may have led to her statement. This follows a growing trend of wrestlers speaking out against fans who disregard personal boundaries.

Recently, Asuka also addressed the issue after dealing with a breach of privacy. The WWE star not only had to warn fans against inappropriate behavior but also had her Twitter account hacked. She later revealed that WWE and TKO took action to ensure her security.

Looking ahead, Ripley is set to defend her Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Her opponent will be determined this Saturday at Elimination Chamber, where Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez will battle for the opportunity.