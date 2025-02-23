WOW Superhero Jessie Jones, TNA's Jake Something, & WWF Veteran Bill Anderson Have GoFundMe Campaigns to Help with medical Bills

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Some of the Legends and Future Greats - See what I did there? - Need our help!

Jessie Jones AKA Jessie Belle Smothers from WOW - Women of Wrestling is battling breast cancer. A fundraiser has begun to help the 39-year-old ring veteran in her cancer fight. If you have the means, you can donate here.

Wrestling veteran Bill Anderson is also battling cancer. The veteran performer worked in the World Wrestling Federation as a wrestler and a referee in the 1980's along some of our most cherished legends such as "Macho Man" Randy Savage. You can help donate to his GoFundMe here.

Finally, a new GoFundMe from a TNA star has been started.

Jake Something has undergone successful surgery to repair a torn biceps injury. The TNA Wrestling star has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with his medical expenses. If you are interested in contributing, visit GoFundMe.com.

From the GoFundMe page: