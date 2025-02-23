WWE NXT Live Results From Sebring, FL. (2/22)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
On Saturday, February 22, 2025, WWE hosted a non-televised NXT live event at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida. The event featured a series of matches showcasing the talents of NXT's roster. Below are the quick-match results:
⚡Javier Bernal defeated Riley Osborne.
⚡Sol Ruca and Zaria defeated Stevie Turner and Laney Reid (accompanied by Mr. Stone).
⚡Niko Vance defeated Drake Morreaux.
⚡NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King retained his title against Joe Coffey.
⚡Jacy Jayne (with Fatal Influence) defeated Brinley Reece.
⚡NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom retained their titles against Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.
⚡Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson Dupont defeated Andre Chase, Kale Dixon, and Uriah Connors.
⚡Lola Vice defeated Jazmyn Nyx (with Fatal Influence).
⚡In the main event, Ethan Page triumphed over Je'Von Evans in a Lumberjack Match.
#NXTSebring Fatal Influence returns to the ring. Who will face @lolavicewwe? pic.twitter.com/h1YM3H67re— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 23, 2025
#NXTSebring @giulia0221g is here in @lolavicewwe's corner, and despite some early misdirection over who her opponent is, she soon takes control over @Jazmyn_nyx_wwe in the style of the late, great Eddie Guerrero! pic.twitter.com/UOCZNMRD4Z— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 23, 2025