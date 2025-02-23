WWE NXT Live Results From Sebring, FL. (2/22)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

On Saturday, February 22, 2025, WWE hosted a non-televised NXT live event at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida. The event featured a series of matches showcasing the talents of NXT's roster. Below are the quick-match results:

⚡Javier Bernal defeated Riley Osborne.

⚡Sol Ruca and Zaria defeated Stevie Turner and Laney Reid (accompanied by Mr. Stone).

⚡Niko Vance defeated Drake Morreaux.

⚡NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King retained his title against Joe Coffey.

⚡Jacy Jayne (with Fatal Influence) defeated Brinley Reece.

⚡NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom retained their titles against Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

⚡Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson Dupont defeated Andre Chase, Kale Dixon, and Uriah Connors.

⚡Lola Vice defeated Jazmyn Nyx (with Fatal Influence).

⚡In the main event, Ethan Page triumphed over Je'Von Evans in a Lumberjack Match.