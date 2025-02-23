WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Live Results From Sebring, FL. (2/22)

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 23, 2025

On Saturday, February 22, 2025, WWE hosted a non-televised NXT live event at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida. The event featured a series of matches showcasing the talents of NXT's roster. Below are the quick-match results:

Javier Bernal defeated Riley Osborne.

Sol Ruca and Zaria defeated Stevie Turner and Laney Reid (accompanied by Mr. Stone).

Niko Vance defeated Drake Morreaux.

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King retained his title against Joe Coffey.

Jacy Jayne (with Fatal Influence) defeated Brinley Reece.

NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom retained their titles against Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson Dupont defeated Andre Chase, Kale Dixon, and Uriah Connors.

Lola Vice defeated Jazmyn Nyx (with Fatal Influence).

In the main event, Ethan Page triumphed over Je'Von Evans in a Lumberjack Match.


