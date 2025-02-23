Updated Cards for AEW Dynamite (2/26) & AEW Revolution 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Adam Copeland (Cope) stood by his word to Jon Moxley during this week's episode of AEW Collision, making a bold statement in the process.

After the Death Riders successfully defended their AEW World Trios Championships, the Undisputed Kingdom—Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly—attempted to inflict further damage. However, Cope quickly intervened, racing to the ring armed with steel chairs. In a decisive act of vengeance, he executed two devastating One-Man Conchair-Tos to PAC right in front of Moxley.

Meanwhile, Gabe Kidd picked up a significant victory on Collision, securing his first televised singles win in AEW by defeating The Butcher. Following the show, in a “Digital Exclusive,” Kidd sent a strong message to the AEW locker room. Declaring that he “butchers people,” he issued an open challenge to anyone willing to step up. Kidd made it clear that his trash talk is only escalating, and he is daring someone to take action.

Jim Ross was back on commentary for this week’s episode of Collision, calling the action alongside Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

As the road to AEW Dynamite heats up, three major matches have been announced for next week's show:

⚡AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

⚡Bounty Match: Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith

⚡Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron

Additionally, the card for AEW Revolution on March 9th in Los Angeles continues to take shape with the following lineup:

⚡AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

⚡AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

⚡AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

⚡AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita OR Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Kenny Omega

⚡Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

⚡MJF vs. Hangman Page

The road to AEW Revolution is intensifying, and with tensions running high, next week’s Dynamite is set to deliver more high-stakes action.