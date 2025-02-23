Chicago Indy Wrestling Legend Eric Priest Passes Away at Age 50

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Eric Priest, a Chicago wrestling legend and former AAW Heritage Champion, has passed away at the age of 50. The professional wrestling community is mourning the loss of a man who played a pivotal role in shaping Chicago wrestling during the early 2000s. AAW Wrestling announced his unfortunate passing on Twitter, highlighting his significant contributions to the Chicagoland wrestling scene and his support for many aspiring wrestlers.

Known to fans as “The Underwear Model” and “The Gold Standard”, Eric Priest was celebrated for his strong build, hard-hitting style, and his portrayal of a confident heel in the ring. Throughout his career, he secured several championships, including the WCPW Heavyweight Championship, and competed against many top wrestlers who later emerged as stars in WWE and TNA. His matches were noted for their excitement and his consistent competitive spirit.

AAW Wrestling expressed their condolences with the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that we report former AAW Heritage Champion and Chicago legend, Eric Priest has passed away. Eric Priest was a staple of Chicago wrestling for many years and ruled the early 2000s as THE guy in Chicago. He helped many along the way and helped shape what pro wrestling in the Chicagoland area is today. Whether you knew him as “The Underwear Model” or “The Gold Standard”, he will be missed. Everyone at AAW sends their condolences to his family and friends. He will be truly missed.”

We here at WNS extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those who cherished his contributions to pro wrestling.