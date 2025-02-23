Isla Dawn Delivers Heartfelt Farewell Statement on WWE Departure

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In a video published on her social media accounts, Isla Dawn delivered a poignant statement regarding her departure from WWE. In her message, she expressed the irony that the admiration for a person is often fully recognized only after they are no longer present.

She remarked, "One of the sad facts of life is that you will not hear all the good things that people have to say about you until you are gone. Everyone bottles up their emotions only to pour them over your lifeless frame when it is just… a little too late. ‘Oh my god, I am gonna miss her! Oh my god, she… was a champion. She was a star! She did not deserve this!’" Continuing with unfiltered emotion, she stated, "Did I deserve this? No. But I did need it. I was bleeding out and this was the pressure in the gauze. I was crashing. This is the thing that revived me. My heart stopped on the table but someone down there sent me back up knowing that it was not quite my time. The white witch is gone. The unholy enchantress buried in the grave. Two-time tag team champion, ashes in an urn. But do not grieve for me. Isla Dawn is not dead yet."

Her remarks serve as a testament to the raw and complex emotions associated with both loss and rebirth in the world of professional wrestling.