Matt Riddle Opens Up on Possible WWE Return: “I Never Would Have Left”

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has addressed the possibility of returning to WWE in the future, expressing both his desire to make a comeback and his understanding that the decision ultimately lies with the company.

During an appearance on the Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw podcast, Riddle was candid about his feelings toward WWE and his current journey in professional wrestling.

On a Potential WWE Return

Riddle made it clear that he would welcome the opportunity to return, stating:

“I would love to go back to WWE one day eventually, maybe soon. But the thing is, whatever they want. It’s not up to me, that’s their decision. If it was up to me, I would have been there yesterday. I never would have left. But it’s up to them, that’s their decision to make, and I respect whatever decision they make.”

While he remains open to a WWE return, Riddle is fully focused on his current wrestling journey, staying active across multiple promotions and competing internationally.

On Staying Busy in Wrestling

The former United States Champion emphasized his passion for wrestling worldwide, making it clear that he has no intention of slowing down.

“Until then, I’m going to win every championship possible, I’m going to wrestle everywhere under the sun, in every country. I know I’m gonna be in Australia, Europe. Just in the next couple months, I’m gonna probably go to eight different countries, wrestle 20-30 different places, and do my thing.”

Acknowledging the demands of such a hectic schedule, Riddle shared some advice he once received from WWE Hall of Famer Edge:

“Sometimes, it gets to be a lot, but at the end of the day… Edge said to me once, ‘Motion is lotion,’ and I also believe if I stay still too long, I get stagnant, I get lazy, I get tired. I kind of need to keep myself moving, kind of like a shark. I need to keep swimming, or I’m just gonna die. Not literally, metaphorically. But I think I just gotta keep moving, keep hustling, keep working hard, keep doing the right thing, and that’s all I can really do.”

On His Place in Wrestling

Riddle also reflected on his standing in the wrestling industry, acknowledging that while he may not always fit into the mainstream, he has developed a dedicated following.

“Even before I got to WWE, I was working really hard, and people [would] go, ‘If you never get to WWE, will you be sad?’ I’m like, no. Then they go, ‘Why?’ I go, because I feel like even now, even after WWE, I feel like I’m a cult classic. I’m not everybody’s taste, their cup of tea. But when I am, I’m definitely your cup of tea, you definitely want to see me.”

Comparing himself to niche yet beloved franchises, Riddle added:

“I’m like a B-rate horror movie people love, like Evil Dead or Buffy The Vampire Slayer. I’m not mainstream all the time, but I touch mainstream, and I have a following that will follow me, probably for a long, long time.”

For now, Riddle continues to carve his path across the wrestling world, keeping himself busy while remaining open to whatever the future holds—including a potential WWE return.