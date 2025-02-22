CMLL Legends Set for AEW & ROH Debuts Next Week

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The collaboration between AEW, Ring of Honor, and CMLL continues to thrive, with several lucha libre legends set to make their debuts next week.

During Saturday’s announcement, it was revealed that ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will put her title on the line against La Catalina at this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and ROH taping in Oceanside, California. This will mark their first-ever encounter inside the ring.

Additionally, a special CMLL trios showcase is scheduled for the event, featuring the legendary 64-year-old Blue Panther Sr. teaming up with Blue Panther Jr. and Dark Panther to face Valiente, Gran Guerrero, and Euforia.

For Catalina, Blue Panther Sr., Blue Panther Jr., Valiente, Gran Guerrero, and Euforia, this will serve as their AEW/ROH debut. It is expected that both matches will take place during the Ring of Honor portion of the taping.

This latest development follows Friday’s announcement that Mistico will be in action at the March 1st AEW Collision and ROH taping in Oakland, California. CMLL stars have recently been featured at AEW and ROH events, particularly during stops in Texas.

AEW and CMLL’s working relationship has remained strong for over a year, with talent appearing across both promotions. The partnership continues to expand, as AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita and Taya Valkyrie are also set to debut in Arena Mexico in the near future.