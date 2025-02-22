TNA iMPACT! TV Spoilers (2/21/25): Double Title Match Confirmed for WWE Event

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

TNA Wrestling hosted its television tapings in Orlando on Friday night, with episodes scheduled to air in the upcoming weeks on AXS TV. Below are the event highlights:

⚡AJ Francis Introduces First Class Record Label: During a Penthouse segment, AJ Francis unveiled his First Class record label. The segment was interrupted by Steve Maclin, leading to a match later in the evening.

⚡The Hardys vs. The Colons Ends in Disqualification: Matt and Jeff Hardy faced The Colons in a match that concluded with a disqualification due to interference from The System.

⚡Savannah Evans Triumphs Over Xia Brookside: Savannah Evans secured a victory against Xia Brookside in singles competition.

⚡Mike Santana Defeats John Skyler: Mike Santana emerged victorious over John Skyler. Post-match, Mustafa Ali announced that Santana would be required to undergo a urine test mandated by Anthem officials.

⚡Moose and The System Attack NXT Champion Oba Femi: NXT Champion Oba Femi's segment was disrupted by an assault from Moose and The System. The attack concluded with Moose holding both the X-Division and NXT titles, setting the stage for a double championship match at NXT Roadblock.

⚡The Northern Armory Overcomes The Rascalz and Ace Austin: The trio of Eric Young, Judas Icarus, and Travis Williams, known as The Northern Armory, defeated The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) and Ace Austin in a tag team match.

⚡Masha Slamovich's Promo Interrupted: During a promo by Masha Slamovich, Cora Jade intervened, leading to an attack by Tessa Blanchard. Lei Ying Lee came to Slamovich's aid, fending off the attackers.

⚡AJ Francis Defeats Steve Maclin: Following their earlier confrontation, AJ Francis faced Steve Maclin in a match and secured the win.

⚡Eddie Edwards Victorious Over Leon Slater: Accompanied by Alisha Edwards, Eddie Edwards defeated Leon Slater in singles action.

⚡Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary Ends in Disqualification: Xia Brookside faced Rosemary in a match that ended in disqualification when Rosemary used poison mist. Subsequently, Rosemary prevented Brookside from using a chain-wrapped fist by misting her again.

⚡JDC Defeats Cody Deaner: JDC secured a win over Cody Deaner in their matchup.

⚡Tessa Blanchard and Cora Jade Overcome Masha Slamovich and Lei Ying Lee: In a tag team bout, Tessa Blanchard and Cora Jade defeated the duo of Masha Slamovich and Lei Ying Lee. Jade utilized the Knockouts title to assist Blanchard in pinning Slamovich.

⚡Ryan Nemeth Challenges Joe Hendry: Ryan Nemeth exercised his brother's rematch clause against TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry.

⚡Joe Hendry Retains TNA World Heavyweight Championship: Joe Hendry successfully defended his title against Ryan Nemeth.

⚡Main Event – Joe Hendry vs. Hammerstone: In the main event, Joe Hendry retained his championship by defeating Hammerstone. Post-match, The System attacked Hendry, prompting The Hardys, Elijah, and Leon Slater to intervene and make the save, concluding the show.