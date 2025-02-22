WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Jake Roberts' Python Caused Chaos Backstage—Even The Undertaker Wanted No Part of It!

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 22, 2025

Jake Roberts' Python Caused Chaos Backstage—Even The Undertaker Wanted No Part of It!

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently shared insights on his Six Feet Under podcast, reflecting on the impact of fellow Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts and recalling a wild backstage moment involving Roberts' infamous python, Damien.

Speaking about Roberts’ influence, The Undertaker praised him as the greatest heel in wrestling and credited him with valuable lessons early in his career. He said:

"That point can’t be argued. I just know that — we have some sordid history, but with that sordid history, like being in the car with this man is just — it’s like one life lesson after another. Good and bad. But the things that, the things that I learned about the business and conducting myself within the locker room around the WWF then, WWE now. The lessons that I learned, the little tidbits, the nuggets of things that people just don’t think about that he does? I’ve carried them. I mean, I’ve carried them my whole career and – oh, absolutely, I used them.”

Undertaker also recounted a wild story about Roberts’ pet snake, Damien, and how he once refused to help retrieve the massive reptile after a pre-match warm-up:

"He had that snake year-round, and we would — in the winter, you know, we were working in the winter. And that snake would come out of the trunk of the car, barely move, you know, because they’re cold-blooded, so they needed that warmth. And he would go into the shower, and he’d turn all the shower heads on, right? And then throw that snake in there. And it would take it a few minutes, and then that snake turned into a snake. Like a reticulated python, which are highly aggressive. I’ll never forget the guy who was getting close… a time for him to go to his match, and he comes in. He goes, ‘Hey, I might need you to help me get Damien back.’ ‘Nope. No, sir.’ And I go and peek, and the snake is just in the corner, all coiled up, and the warm water is hitting him. I was like, ‘I appreciate you, but you’re on your own, buddy.’”

Check out the complete podcast episode in the video below.


Tags: #wwe #jake roberts #undertaker #six feet under

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π