The Rock’s WWE SmackDown Return: How It Came Together at the Last Minute

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Sources familiar with the situation indicate that WWE’s creative team was only informed of The Rock’s involvement days before the show, taking many within the company by surprise.

During his electrifying appearance, The Rock made a series of major announcements, including WrestleMania 42 heading to New Orleans. Additionally, he declared that he has his eyes set on Cody Rhodes’ “soul” and will be present at Elimination Chamber to see if Rhodes is willing to give it up.

The unexpected return has left many questions about WWE’s creative direction. Previously, plans were in place for Cody Rhodes to face John Cena at WrestleMania, with discussions dating back to late last year. Roman Reigns was initially set to face CM Punk, and later plans evolved into a potential Triple Threat match featuring Reigns, Punk, and Seth Rollins.

Up until last week, WWE’s internal belief was that The Rock would not be available for WrestleMania, shaping long-term plans accordingly. One top talent even joked that the event was "at the mercy of Dwayne."

Ahead of SmackDown, WWE had already begun making adjustments, including removing Cody Rhodes from the scheduled main event to accommodate The Rock’s return. Sources within the company suggest that while his involvement is now set in motion, the next steps remain uncertain.

The segment was credited to Cristian Scovell, who has worked on most of Cody Rhodes’ promos, while Michael Hayes served as the segment’s producer. While a script was provided, The Rock is known for not strictly adhering to prepared material. His repeated use of "fk"** during the segment raised some questions, though the profanity was censored on the broadcast.

With WrestleMania season heating up, The Rock’s presence has thrown WWE’s creative plans into flux—setting the stage for a dramatic road to the biggest event of the year.