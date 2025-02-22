WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock Returns to WWE SmackDown with Lil Wayne, Drops WrestleMania 42 Bombshell

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 22, 2025

The Rock made a thunderous return on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, accompanied by a remixed version of his iconic entrance theme featuring rapper Lil Wayne. Given Wayne’s deep New Orleans roots, this special collaboration was likely a one-time spectacle.

Wasting no time, The Rock kicked off his promo with a blockbuster announcement—WrestleMania 42 will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, spanning two nights on April 11 and April 12, 2026.

However, the surprises did not stop there. The Rock then turned his attention to Cody Rhodes, making a shocking proposition. Acknowledging their friendship over the past year and the strong connection between their mothers, The Rock praised Cody as an exceptional champion. But he offered him something unprecedented—the chance to become his champion. The Rock claimed that aligning with him would elevate Cody’s career and create new opportunities for his family.

Cody, however, stood firm in his convictions, declaring himself “their champion,” pledging loyalty to the WWE Universe rather than The Rock. This prompted The Rock to express respect for Cody’s resilience before shifting gears. He revealed that his original WrestleMania plans had revolved around a match with Roman Reigns, but after observing Cody, he now saw him as a potential “brother.”

The segment ended with The Rock instructing Cody to take time to consider the offer, with the final decision expected at WWE Elimination Chamber. But when Cody referenced the Undisputed WWE Championship, The Rock delivered a chilling response, unveiling his true intentions:
“No. I want your soul.”


