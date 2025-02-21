WWE Smackdown Results - February 21, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest & Braun Strowman team up and take on Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga, DIY defends their WWE Tag Team Titles against Pretty Deadly, Jimmy Uso battles Drew McIntyre, Naomi faces off against Liv Morgan, The Final Boss - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returns to SmackDown and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs.

We see Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair & Naomi, and Cody Rhodes arriving at the arena. Cody Rhodes walks by Nick Aldis who tells Rhodes he's being removed from the six man tag tonight. Aldis says this order has come from The Final Boss and that The Rock would like to see Rhodes in the ring.

Jimmy Uso cuts a promo before his match against Drew McIntyre and tells McIntyre that he won't be coming out on top.

Match 1: Drew McIntyre -vs- Jimmy Uso



The bell rings, and Uso and McIntyre talk trash to each other. Uso attacks McIntyre with chops and punches him out in the corner and then kicks McIntyre. Uso hits a cross body and covers for a two count. Uso chops McIntyre and kicks him again. Uso jumps at McIntyre who catches Uso and suplexes Uso. McIntyre hits another belly to belly suplex and sends Uso out of the ring. McIntyre goes out to Uso and slams him into the barricades. Back in the ring, McIntyre punches Uso and Uso kicks McIntyre out of the ring. Uso hits a suicide dive onto McIntyre and then tries to kick McIntyre from the apron but McIntyre trips him up. McIntyre sets Uso on his shoulders and Alabama slams him onto the steel steps and we get a commercial break.

Back from break, both men are up on the turnbuckle and McIntyre punches Uso's back several times. Uso headbutts McIntyre and sends him down to the ring, and Uso comes off the top rope with a swanton onto McIntyre. Uso punches and kicks McIntyre and hits a Samoan Drop on McIntyre and covers for a near fall. Uso runs at McIntyre but McIntyre hits Uso with a flying headbutt and then spinebusters him and covers for a near fall. The men punch each other in the middle of the ring, and McIntyre is sent on to the apron and he climbs the ropes and jumps into a superkick and then Uso spears him and covers for a two count. Uso climbs the ropes and comes off and misses a splash and is taken down by McIntyre. Uso counters a claymore with a superkicks and McIntyre hits the Glascow Kiss and punches Uso in the corner. McIntyre tries for another Alabama Slam but Uso rolls McIntyre and gets the win.

Winner: Jimmy Uso

After the match, McIntyre lays a beat down on Uso. He drags Uso to the ring post and officials run down and stop McIntyre. McIntyre runs back to the ring and hits a Claymore on Uso in the ring.

Backstage, we see Solo Sikoa arrive. He sees Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Sikoa says last week what happened to Tonga was an accident. Fatu says that's good because if it wasn't he wouldn't be standing in front of them. Fatu tells Sikoa that since the six man is now a regular tag match, it'll be him and Sikoa taking on Priest and Strowman.

Carmelo Hayes is walking backstage and R-Truth comes up to him and says he's looking forward to their match tonight. Hayes says they had the match last week but Truth says there is a tag match tonight. The Miz comes by and says he made this match and asks Truth who his partner is. Truth says he has someone and The Miz says he and Hayes are Melo don't Miz and Hayes refuses to say they're awesome.

A video package for Zelina Vega is shown.

Match 2: The Miz & Carmelo Hayes -vs- R-Truth & LA Knight



The bell rings - Hayes and Truth start the bout. Hayes knees Truth and hits a springboard cross body on Truth. Hayes rolls up Truth, Truth counters and they trade pinning attempts. Truth hits an arm drag and covers Hayes for a two count. Hayes attacks Truth and Knight is tagged in. Knight hits a neckbreaker on Hayes and covers for a two count. Truth is tagged back in and Hayes gets slammed to the mat. Truth shoulder checks Hayes and goes to tag The Miz instead of Knight. Hayes knocks Truth off the apron to the floor and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Hayes beats on Truth in the middle of the ring. Truth comes back with punches and is trying to tag Knight. Hayes rolls up Truth and Truth then rolls up Hayes. Truth hits a suplex stunner on Hayes and both men are laid out. The Miz and Knight are tagged in and Knight takes The Miz down with clotheslines and a slam. Hayes comes in and Knight beats him in the corner and then clotheslines The Miz and hits an elbow on The Miz and covers him for a near fall. Knight punches The Miz and Hayes is tagged in and he kicks Knight and covers for a two count. Truth is tagged in and he takes down and hits some running shoulder blocks and the five knuckle shuffle. Truth takes down Hayes with a spinning take down and slaps the STF on Truth. Knight takes out The Miz and slams The Miz into the barricade outside. Shinsuke Nakamura attacks Knight outside while the ref is distracted with Hayes and Truth. The Miz is tagged in and Truth gets hit with the first 48 and the Skull Crushing Finale and The Miz gets the pin.

Winners: The Miz & Carmelo Hayes

We see Tiffany Stratton walking backstage ahead of her match tonight.

It's Tiffy Time! Tiffany Stratton makes her way to the ring. Stratton gets in the ring and grabs a mic and tells everyone that we all know that since she's won the title everyone is obsessed with her. She says she had Nia Jax beat last week until Candice LeRae interfered. She says at Elimination Chamber, Nia Jax and Candice LeRae will be beaten by her and Trish Stratus. She then talks about Charlotte Flair and how Flair chose her. She says at WrestleMania she's coming for Flair's most coveted thing... being the top female in the WWE. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae come out and Jax says it's cute that Stratton thought she had Jax beat. LeRae says Stratton wouldn't be standing there if it wasn't for Trish Stratus. Jax says after they destroy Stratton at Elimination Chamber, Jax will take her title. Stratton says it's not Jax's title anymore. LeRae and Jax go to take out Stratton and we cut to commercial.

Match 3: Tiffany Stratton -vs- Candice LeRae w/Nia Jax



We come back from break and the match is already underway. LeRae has Stratton in an arm bar and Stratton flips out of the move and drop kicks LeRae. Charlotte Flair's music hit and Flair comes out and distracting Stratton. This distraction allows LeRae to beat on Stratton and rolls her up for a two count. LeRae has Stratton in a headlock and Stratton breaks the hold by getting to the ropes. LeRae is beaten against the ropes and covered for a two count. Flair is now on commentary, and in the ring, LeRae gets Stratton down and tries for a pin. LeRae beats on Stratton's arm, Stratton punches out of the hold and hits a double kick on LeRae and covers her for a near fall. LeRae rolls out of the ring and Stratton hits a top rope moonsault onto both LeRae and Jax outside the ring and we cut to commercial.

Back on SmackDown, LeRae punches Stratton in the corner and goes for another but Stratton moves out of the way and then clotheslines her a few times and hits a backhandspring elbow followed by and Spinebuster and covers LeRae for a near fall. Stratton gets sent to the apron and she clubs LeRae and climbs to the top rope. LeRae joins her up there and punches her and they trade punches. LeRae is knocked down and Stratton misses a swanton bomb and LeRae covers for a two count. LeRae goes for a springboard moonsault and misses. Stratton sets LeRae up for her moonsault and Jax pulls LeRae out of the way. Stratton drop kicks Jax outside the ring and hits an Alabama Slam on LeRae into the barricades. Back in the ring, Stratton hits the Prettiest Moonsault and gets the win.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

After the match, Nia Jax attacks Stratton and goes to hit the Annihilator on Stratton. Trish Stratus runs out and kicks Jax and takes down LeRae. Jax attacks Stratus and LeRae joins in. Jax beats on both Stratus and Stratton and puts them on top of each other and hits the Annihilator on both Stratus and Stratton. Charlotte Flair now enters the ring, while Stratton lays in the middle of the ring and points at the WrestleMania sign over a fallen Stratton.

Cody Rhodes walks backstage and sees Damian Priest. Priest asks why The Rock is here. Rhodes says he has no idea and congratulates him for advancing to the Elimination Chamber. Priest says after The Chamber he's coming for Rhodes' title and Rhodes says he wouldn't have it any other way. Rhodes leaves and Strowman comes in and says if it wasn't for Solo Sikoa he would be in the Chamber. Strowman says he understands and they're both on the same page and they both want to take out Sikoa and Fatu.

Byron Saxton is backstage with Naomi and Bianca Belair. Saxton talks to them about Jade Cargill's attacker. Naomi says they're sure it was Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. They say they'll get their revenge at Elimination Chamber, and Naomi says Morgan will get her comeuppance tonight.

A video package for Alexa Bliss is shown.

Match 4: Naomi w/Bianca Belair -vs- Liv Morgan w/Raquel Rodriguez

Morgan and Rodriguez attack Naomi and Belair before the match. Rodriguez and Morgan first take out Belair and then go after Naomi. Officials run down to break this beat down up and Morgan and Rodriguez leave.

No Contest

The Rock is shown arriving at the arena.

Nick Aldis is backstage yelling at Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and kicks them out of SmackDown. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven approach Aldis and tell him they can replace Belair and Naomi at the Elimination Chamber. Aldis says they will be in action next week on SmackDown next week.

The Rock makes his way out to the ring. The Rock says he's got chills all over his body because everyone knows he has some big news. He says it's time to get this show on the road and belts out his catchphrase and says that WrestleMania is coming back to New Orleans - and says 2026 WrestleMania is coming back to the Superdome. The Rock starts singing "When the Saints come marching in". He says he has another gift for New Orleans and says he's here to call someone out. He says he's calling someone out who respects and admires and that man is our WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. Cody Rhodes makes his way out to the ring. The Rock asks Rhodes how it feels to be so loved. The Rock says that ever since last years WrestleMania he and Rhodes have become great friends and the last time they were on a show together, it was at the Netflix RAW premiere. He says everything he said about Rhodes he meant but he wanted to tell Rhodes something important and that's why he called Rhodes out here. He tells Rhodes that he's a great champion, and he knows Rhodes knows that. The Rock says he's a big honcho at TKO and says he was told he owns WWE and The Rock knows he's the most powerful. He tells Rhodes he wants Rhodes to be more than a great champion, he wants Rhodes to be his champion. Rhodes says he never expected them to be friends or their moms to be friends, and says he's the WWE Universe's champion. The Rock says he knows Rhodes' goal is to make everyone happy but The Rock wants to open doors to opportunities he never knew existed. The Rock says he can make all of Rhodes' dreams come true if he agrees to be The Rock's champion. The Rock says they're lucky boys but the one thing he wants more than anything is a brother and that's what Rhodes can be for him. He tells Rhodes that Rhodes has stood up to him and he slapped The Rock and that's why Rhodes is special and that's why he should be The Rock's champion and that's why he wants to make all of Rhodes' dreams come true. The Rock says he doesn't need an answer tonight and wants Rhodes to think about it and Rhodes can give The Rock an answer at The Elimination Chamber. The Rock tells Rhodes he doesn't want anything but Rhodes' soul. He tells Rhodes he will see him in Toronto at The Elimination Chamber and leaves.

Match 5 - WWE Tag Team Championship Match: DIY(c) (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) -vs- Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)



DIY attacks Pretty Deadly before the bell rings and Pretty Deadly fires back and sends DIY out of the ring. Pretty Deadly's theme music is still playing as the match hasn't even started. The bell rings and Ciampa and Prince start the bout. Ciampa throws Prince out of the ring and tags Gargano who kicks Prince from the apron and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, DIY double teams Prince in the corner as the ref is distracted with Wilson. Prince continues to get double teamed and then Gargano tries to get a pin. Ciampa is tagged and Prince and Ciampa take each other down with a splash. Prince tags out and Wilson takes down both Ciampa and Gargano. Wilson kicks Gargano and then clotheslines both Ciampa and Gargano. Prince is tagged in and Pretty Deadly double team Gargano and cover for a near fall. Prince slams down Ciampa who is in the ring. The Street Profits run in and attack Pretty Deadly.

Winners by DQ: Pretty Deadly

After the match, The Street Profits decimate Pretty Deadly and then get in the ring and bash up DIY. Motor City Machine Guns run out and they get beaten up by The Street Profits as well.

Kevin Owens cuts a promo outside of Sami Zayn's house.

Match 6: Damian Priest & Braun Strowman -vs- Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu w/Tama Tonga



We get the bell and all four men are in the ring staring each other down. Priest and Sikoa start off. Sikoa and Priest push each other after locking up. They lock up again and Priest gets Sikoa in the corner. Sikoa fires away with some punches to Priest and Priest comes back with punches. Sikoa headbutts Priest and punches Priest in the corner. Priest throws Sikoa in the corner and punches out Sikoa. Priest chops Sikoa and they trade chops. Strowman is tagged in and taunts Fatu and then splashes Sikoa in the corner. Sikoa elbows Strowman and tags Fatu. Strowman takes down Fatu with a cross body and a boot and then throws Sikoa out of the ring and then sends Fatu out of the ring. Priest takes out Sikoa and Strowman goes after Fatu and Tama Tonga distracts Strowman and Fatu then sends himself and Strowman over the barricades and we cut to commercial.

Back to the action, Strowman is getting beaten down in the center of the ring by Sikoa. Fatu is tagged in and he splashes onto Strowman from the top rope. Fatu head butts Strowman in the ring and flattens him and covers for a two count. Sikoa is now tagged in and he runs and hip strikes Strowman in the corner. Fatu is now tagged in and he delivers a running hip strike in the corner to Strowman and he goes for another but Strowman kicks him and then takes down Fatu with a Spinebuster. Strowman tags out to Priest and Sikoa is tagged in. Priest elbows Sikoa in the corner and takes out Fatu who tries to interfere. Priest elbows Sikoa but Sikoa superkicks Priest. Priest fires back with a spinning kick and hits a flapjack slam and covers for a two count. Priest kicks Sikoa from the apron and gets on the ropes and walks along the ropes and splashes onto Sikoa. Priest kicks Sikoa and sets him up for the razors edge but Tama Tonga distracts Priest, allowing Fatu choke up Priest on the ropes. Sikoa hits the spinning solo and covers for two. In the ring Sikoa and Fatu attack Priest, Fatu accidentally kicks Sikoa and outside the ring, Strowman takes out Fatu and Tonga. In the ring, Priest hits The South of Heaven and covers Sikoa for the win.

Winners: Damian Priest & Braun Strowman

Priest and Strowman celebrate as the show goes off the air.