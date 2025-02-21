Mike Tyson Confirmed for WWE World Appearance During WrestleMania Weekend

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Boxing legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson is officially heading to WWE World for WrestleMania 41 weekend. WWE confirmed the news in an email announcement, revealing that Tyson will be part of the fan experience on WrestleMania Sunday.

The announcement states:

"WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson is bringing his legendary presence to WWE World on Sunday, April 20 – and you won’t want to miss it!

The WWE World Superstar lineup is growing, with more exciting announcements, exclusive photo ops, autograph sessions, and surprises just around the corner.

While General Admission tickets are available now, keep an eye out for opportunities to purchase tickets for photo ops and autograph sessions in the coming weeks!

The excitement is just getting started. Get ready for a jam-packed 5-day experience with unforgettable moments and the very best of WWE!”

Tyson, a longtime fan of professional wrestling, has a storied history with WWE, famously appearing at WrestleMania XIV in 1998 as the special enforcer for the WWE Championship match between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels. His influence helped solidify WWE’s crossover appeal during the Attitude Era.

Fans can expect more updates regarding additional appearances and events as WrestleMania 41 weekend approaches.