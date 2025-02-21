Vince McMahon's Legal Team Opposes Amendment in Janel Grant Lawsuit

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

On January 31, 2025, Janel Grant's legal team submitted a motion to amend her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, introducing additional allegations concerning McMahon's conduct toward Grant. In response, McMahon's attorneys, led by Jessica T. Rosenberg of the Akin Gump firm, filed an opposition to block the amendment, arguing that the request is untimely and made in bad faith. They contend that Grant's filing is "teeming with proposed additional allegations" that were available to her when she filed her initial complaint and is an attempt to use the court's docket to gain an advantage in the court of public opinion.

McMahon's legal team asserts that Grant has not provided a legitimate reason for the delay in filing the amendment and that many of the proposed changes are legally futile. They accuse Grant's attorneys of attempting to inject "stale" allegations for media attention, citing previous statements made by her legal team. The opposition document also claims that many of Grant's new allegations are based on information she had when the lawsuit was initially filed but chose not to include.

Furthermore, McMahon's lawyers argue that any new allegations related to his alleged coercion of Grant into signing a January 2022 non-disclosure agreement (NDA) are irrelevant because she accepted the first $1 million settlement payment. By retaining the financial compensation, they argue, Grant effectively ratified the contract, nullifying any claims of duress.

In response, Grant's team issued a statement through attorney BJ Bethel, stating that McMahon's latest filing serves only to cover up the years of round-the-clock abuse and exploitation Grant suffered at the hands of WWE's top executives. They emphasize that the amended complaint is key to understanding Grant's commodification at the company and brings into clearer focus that her "job" was never to support WWE's mission but to satisfy the desires of Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. They assert that it is time for the full truth to come to light.

Judge Sarah F. Russell will determine whether Grant will be allowed to proceed with her amended complaint. If the court denies her motion, the lawsuit will remain in its original form, as filed in January 2024.