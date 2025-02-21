Drew McIntyre Provides Update on WWE Injury Status

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre faced Jimmy Uso in the opening match of the February 21 episode of WWE SmackDown. Shortly before the bout, McIntyre shared on social media that he had fluid drained from his knee just 45 minutes prior to the show. He posted a video of the procedure, which Wade Barrett mentioned during commentary.

Despite the knee issue, McIntyre competed but suffered an unexpected loss to Uso via a quick pinfall. After the match, McIntyre attacked Uso, attempting to slam his head against the ring post. Officials intervened, but McIntyre broke free and delivered a Claymore to Uso in the ring.