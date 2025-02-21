WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Reportedly Makes Major Changes to SmackDown Following The Rock's Appearance Announcement

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 21, 2025

WWE Reportedly Makes Major Changes to SmackDown Following The Rock's Appearance Announcement

WWE has reportedly made significant adjustments to tonight’s episode of SmackDown after the announcement that The Rock will be appearing on the show.

Before The Rock's involvement was confirmed, the lineup for SmackDown included Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso and WWE Tag Team Champions DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) defending their titles against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson). Additionally, WWE had scheduled a six-man tag team match featuring Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest & Braun Strowman against Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga.

However, according to WrestleVotes, The Rock's presence has prompted last-minute changes to the card. Notably, the previously planned match between Naomi and Liv Morgan has been scrapped, along with the six-man tag team bout.

WrestleVotes had also reported that The Rock is expected to make a major announcement regarding the location of WrestleMania 42 during SmackDown. WWE is reportedly set to hold next year’s event at the Superdome in New Orleans.


Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π