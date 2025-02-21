WWE Reportedly Makes Major Changes to SmackDown Following The Rock's Appearance Announcement

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has reportedly made significant adjustments to tonight’s episode of SmackDown after the announcement that The Rock will be appearing on the show.

Before The Rock's involvement was confirmed, the lineup for SmackDown included Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso and WWE Tag Team Champions DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) defending their titles against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson). Additionally, WWE had scheduled a six-man tag team match featuring Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest & Braun Strowman against Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga.

However, according to WrestleVotes, The Rock's presence has prompted last-minute changes to the card. Notably, the previously planned match between Naomi and Liv Morgan has been scrapped, along with the six-man tag team bout.

WrestleVotes had also reported that The Rock is expected to make a major announcement regarding the location of WrestleMania 42 during SmackDown. WWE is reportedly set to hold next year’s event at the Superdome in New Orleans.