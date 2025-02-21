WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Carmella Departs WWE After Contract Expiration Amid Health Challenges

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 21, 2025

Carmella has officially parted ways with WWE following the expiration of her contract. This development marks the end of her tenure with the company.

In March 2023, Carmella stepped away from in-ring competition due to her pregnancy and welcomed her first child with husband and WWE commentator Corey Graves in November 2023. Post-delivery, she has been candid about her struggles with a condition known as drop foot, resulting from nerve damage incurred during childbirth. This condition has significantly impacted her mobility and delayed her return to wrestling.

During an Instagram Live session with fellow WWE star Bayley in December 2024, Carmella expressed her longing to return to the ring and discussed the challenges posed by her condition. She shared her commitment to extensive rehabilitation efforts, including physical therapy and consultations with medical specialists, aiming for a full recovery.

Throughout her WWE career, Carmella achieved notable milestones, including winning the first Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, securing the SmackDown Women's Championship, and capturing the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Queen Zelina. Her last in-ring appearance was in March 2023 at a live event in Madison Square Garden.

As Carmella focuses on her health and family, her future in professional wrestling remains uncertain. Fans and colleagues continue to offer support and well-wishes during this challenging period.

