Our Lady Peace Performs ‘Whatever’ (Chris Benoit Theme) for First Time in 22 Years

Our Lady Peace performed “Whatever,” the theme song of Chris Benoit, for the first time in 22 years during a concert in Calgary. Lead singer Raine Maida acknowledged the song’s “troubled past” and expressed their desire to reclaim it.

A clip of the concert was shared on Twitter.

Before the performance, the band reflected on the song's controversial history and aimed to take back its significance. They also played “Made of Steel” for the first time since 2002.

“Whatever” served as Chris Benoit's WWE theme from 2002 until his tragic death in June 2007, an event marked by the murder of his wife Nancy and son Daniel, followed by his suicide.

Chris Benoit's story was recently revisited in the documentary series Dark Side of the Ring. Producer Evan Husney discussed the complexities of Benoit’s narrative during an interview, highlighting the importance of understanding the factors at play, such as domestic violence and mental health.

“...We started developing the ‘Chris Benoit story’ as a separate documentary that we’d perhaps make somewhere else... There are so many things in 2020 that we understand more than we did back in 2007...”