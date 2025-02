⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA is set to host a live episode of TNA iMPACT at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, California, on Thursday, May 1st. Following this, they will conduct iMPACT television tapings on Friday, May 2nd.

TNA previously held live episodes at Full Sail University on February 20th and at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, on January 23rd.