AEW Pay-Per-Views from 2020-2024 Launching on Max March 1

More AEW pay-per-views are set to be available on Max. AEW's presence on the streaming service began on January 1st with simulcasts of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, as well as select episodes of Dynamite from 2019.

In a recent update, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that AEW pay-per-views from 2020 to 2024 will be accessible starting March 1.

From Warner Bros. Discovery:

TITLES COMING TO MAX IN MARCH

AEW Special Events, 2020A (2020)

AEW Special Events, 2021A (2021)

AEW Special Events, 2022A (2022)

AEW Special Events, 2023A (2023)

AEW Special Events, 2024A (2024)

Details on when AEW pay-per-views will begin streaming on Max are still pending. Tony Khan had previously shared insights regarding AEW's simulcast on Max. Check out his comments here.

Also, don't miss the card for the February 21st episode of AEW Collision here.