Jesse Ventura Celebrates Warmth from WWE Talent

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jesse Ventura is thrilled about his return to WWE, having signed a Legends deal in 2024. He plays an on-screen role on the broadcast team for Saturday Night’s Main Event, relaunched in December with quarterly specials on NBC and Peacock.

This week, a new episode of Ventura’s The Body Shop podcast featured WWE wrestler Karrion Kross. Ventura expressed his gratitude for the respect he has received from WWE talent. He described the experience as humbling and expressed joy in returning, stating, “You guys have been so terrific to me, all the talent. I couldn’t ask for more respect. It’s been heartwarming. I’m so glad that I’ve done it.” Looking ahead, Ventura mentioned he’s excited about possibly continuing for another year, especially as he approaches his 75th birthday.

During his negotiations with WWE, Ventura was initially offered one show but successfully negotiated for four. He reflected on the negotiations: “They made an initial offer, which wasn’t quite good enough. I countered them, and they came back real solid. We agreed at first only to do one. They’re doing four. But they wanted me for a whole day’s publicity.” After discussions, they agreed to guarantee all four shows, and Ventura hopes to sign for another four next year. The upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event dates are set for May 24 and July 12, with locations yet to be announced.