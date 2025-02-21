WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update on WWE EVOLVE Set to Premiere on Tubi

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 21, 2025

WWE’s new weekly program, EVOLVE, will debut on March 5, 2025, exclusively on Tubi. The show aims to highlight emerging WWE talents from the Performance Center and WWE ID program as they strive to reach NXT, SmackDown, or RAW. New episodes are scheduled every Wednesday at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

WWE has taped seven weeks of episodes at the Performance Center. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the company is capturing EVOLVE content in advance, overseen by Gabe Sapolsky, with Peter Rosenberg serving as one of the commentators. The production plan involves bringing in talent for multiple shows during each session at the Performance Center.

A specific area of the training facility will be designated for filming, with a limited audience of about 100 attendees, primarily comprising friends and family of WWE staff. Regular fans will not be allowed to attend, as WWE seeks to minimize any chance of spoilers.


