AJ Styles Expected to Return to TNA Soon

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 21, 2025

AJ Styles may be returning to TNA sooner rather than later. Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reports that Styles will “likely” appear in TNA soon. He teased calling out Styles, who wasn't present during a recent episode.

During a live TNA iMPACT episode, a character introduced a new show, FIRST CLASS PENTHOUSE, boasting about Styles' greatness. Turning the focus to AJ Francis, he taunted the crowd, stating, “he (Styles) left this place to make more money in that place (WWE). I left that place to save this place (TNA).”

Since the TNA/WWE partnership announcement in mid-January, numerous WWE talents have expressed interest in TNA, including Natalya calling out Masha Slamovich, Joe Hendry challenging Sheamus, and Bayley wanting to join TNA, alongside Chelsea Green aiming for a return.

Frustration Reportedly Growing Among WWE Women’s Roster Over Booking

Frustration reportedly lingers among members of the WWE women’s roster regarding the division’s creative direction. Sean Ross S [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 20, 2025 09:04AM


