WWE 2K25 Will Launch Without Women's Intercontinental and US Championships

WWE 2K25 will not include the Women's Intercontinental or US championships at launch. Recently, WWE introduced these titles in their women's division, with Lyra Valkyria holding the Women's Intercontinental Championship and Chelsea Green the Women's United States Championship.

In a recent interview, WWE 2K25 developer Bryan Williams confirmed that these titles would be patched into the game later, explaining that they were introduced too late in the development cycle for inclusion at launch. He stated, "They will not, those titles will not be in the game come, the release of 2K25... there's a lot of different factors for that, outside of the assets that we need for title matches... We hear you guys and we're going to do everything we can to see if we can support them."

WWE 2K25 is set to launch on March 14th, with The Deadman edition offering a week of early access. Recently, the Bloodline Showcase mode trailer was also released.