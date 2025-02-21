WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE 2K25 Will Launch Without Women's Intercontinental and US Championships

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 21, 2025

WWE 2K25 Will Launch Without Women's Intercontinental and US Championships

WWE 2K25 will not include the Women's Intercontinental or US championships at launch. Recently, WWE introduced these titles in their women's division, with Lyra Valkyria holding the Women's Intercontinental Championship and Chelsea Green the Women's United States Championship.

In a recent interview, WWE 2K25 developer Bryan Williams confirmed that these titles would be patched into the game later, explaining that they were introduced too late in the development cycle for inclusion at launch. He stated, "They will not, those titles will not be in the game come, the release of 2K25... there's a lot of different factors for that, outside of the assets that we need for title matches... We hear you guys and we're going to do everything we can to see if we can support them."

WWE 2K25 is set to launch on March 14th, with The Deadman edition offering a week of early access. Recently, the Bloodline Showcase mode trailer was also released.


Tags: #wwe #wwe 2k25 #wwe games

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π