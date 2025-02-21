WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Wrestlemania 41 Card Rumors

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 21, 2025

WWE Wrestlemania 41 Card Rumors

Gunther vs. Jey Uso and Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair are confirmed for WWE Wrestlemania 41. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena and Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins are also currently “on the books” for the event.

Meltzer commented on Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa and AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor, stating, “Regarding rumors of Fatu vs. Sikoa, it is right now not booked and one of them has a different booking, but of course this can change. Styles vs. Balor isn’t booked right now. I didn’t hear anything one way or the other on Styles vs. [Bron] Breakker which seems to be teased on TV.”

On WrestleVotes Radio's Backstage Pass, it was reported that plans for Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa to face off at WrestleMania are developing, originating after Sikoa's match with Roman Reigns at the Raw Netflix premiere in January.

In addition to discussing the Hall of Fame, WrestleVotes Radio covered news on Penta’s performance and updates on new ring names for WWE's latest signings.


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π