WWE Wrestlemania 41 Card Rumors

Gunther vs. Jey Uso and Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair are confirmed for WWE Wrestlemania 41. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena and Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins are also currently “on the books” for the event.

Meltzer commented on Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa and AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor, stating, “Regarding rumors of Fatu vs. Sikoa, it is right now not booked and one of them has a different booking, but of course this can change. Styles vs. Balor isn’t booked right now. I didn’t hear anything one way or the other on Styles vs. [Bron] Breakker which seems to be teased on TV.”

On WrestleVotes Radio's Backstage Pass, it was reported that plans for Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa to face off at WrestleMania are developing, originating after Sikoa's match with Roman Reigns at the Raw Netflix premiere in January.

In addition to discussing the Hall of Fame, WrestleVotes Radio covered news on Penta’s performance and updates on new ring names for WWE's latest signings.