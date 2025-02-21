WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Elijah (Elias) Signs with TNA Wrestling After Debut
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 21, 2025
Former WWE star Elijah (Elias) made his TNA Impact debut on February 20, 2025, teaming with TNA world champion Joe Hendry to defeat The Colons in the main event. Fightful.com reports that Elijah has officially signed a contract with TNA, despite earlier speculation about a potential AEW/ROH signing related to his faction with The Righteous.