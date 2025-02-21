WWE WrestleMania 42 Update: The Rock Teases Announcement

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The Rock is set to return on February 21, 2025, during WWE SmackDown, hinting at a significant 'gift' for New Orleans. This has sparked speculation about WrestleMania 42 potentially being held in the city.

Previously, reports indicated New Orleans was a top contender to host the 2026 PLE. WrestleVotes confirmed that The Rock’s February announcement will focus on WrestleMania.

It's believed he will reveal that next year’s PLE will indeed take place in New Orleans, marking the third time the city has hosted WrestleMania since its debut in 1985.

WrestleMania 30 was held on April 6, 2014, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, marking the first PLE livestreamed on WWE Network. WrestleMania 34 followed on April 8, 2018, featuring Ronda Rousey’s in-ring debut alongside Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.