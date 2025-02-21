WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE WrestleMania 42 Update: The Rock Teases Announcement

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 21, 2025

The Rock is set to return on February 21, 2025, during WWE SmackDown, hinting at a significant 'gift' for New Orleans. This has sparked speculation about WrestleMania 42 potentially being held in the city.

Previously, reports indicated New Orleans was a top contender to host the 2026 PLE. WrestleVotes confirmed that The Rock’s February announcement will focus on WrestleMania.

It's believed he will reveal that next year’s PLE will indeed take place in New Orleans, marking the third time the city has hosted WrestleMania since its debut in 1985.

WrestleMania 30 was held on April 6, 2014, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, marking the first PLE livestreamed on WWE Network. WrestleMania 34 followed on April 8, 2018, featuring Ronda Rousey’s in-ring debut alongside Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania

