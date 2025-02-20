WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock Returns to WWE SmackDown Friday

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 20, 2025

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to make his highly anticipated return to WWE SmackDown tomorrow night, sending fans into wild speculation!

The electrifying superstar has been making waves in recent weeks, and his latest appearance is expected to shake up the blue brand in a major way. With WrestleMania season in full swing, speculation is running wild about what The Rock’s return could mean for the road to the biggest event of the year.

Will he confront Roman Reigns? Will he address Cody Rhodes? Fans will not want to miss what promises to be a must-see episode of SmackDown!


Tags: #wwe #dwayne johnson #the rock #smackdown

