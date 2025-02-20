The Rock Returns to WWE SmackDown Friday

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to make his highly anticipated return to WWE SmackDown tomorrow night, sending fans into wild speculation!

The electrifying superstar has been making waves in recent weeks, and his latest appearance is expected to shake up the blue brand in a major way. With WrestleMania season in full swing, speculation is running wild about what The Rock’s return could mean for the road to the biggest event of the year.

Will he confront Roman Reigns? Will he address Cody Rhodes? Fans will not want to miss what promises to be a must-see episode of SmackDown!