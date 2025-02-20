WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

AEW Dynamite Sees Viewership Decline but Key Demo Ratings Climb

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 20, 2025

AEW Dynamite Sees Viewership Decline but Key Demo Ratings Climb

Wrestlenomics has released the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, which showcased the fallout from AEW Grand Slam Australia.

Viewership dipped to 563,000, a 3% decline from last week’s 579,000. Despite the fall in overall viewership, the P18-49 key demo ratings increased, reaching a 0.17 average rating, up from 0.16 the previous week. AEW Dynamite was also simulcast on Max, although specific viewership data for that platform is currently unavailable.

AEW Dynamite Results - February 19, 2025

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means … All Elite Wrestling returns with a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, a live [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Feb 19, 2025 10:29PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π