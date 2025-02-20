AEW Dynamite Sees Viewership Decline but Key Demo Ratings Climb

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Wrestlenomics has released the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, which showcased the fallout from AEW Grand Slam Australia.

Viewership dipped to 563,000, a 3% decline from last week’s 579,000. Despite the fall in overall viewership, the P18-49 key demo ratings increased, reaching a 0.17 average rating, up from 0.16 the previous week. AEW Dynamite was also simulcast on Max, although specific viewership data for that platform is currently unavailable.