AEW Dynamite Sees Viewership Decline but Key Demo Ratings Climb

Wrestlenomics has released the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, which showcased the fallout from AEW Grand Slam Australia.
Viewership dipped to 563,000, a 3% decline from last week’s 579,000. Despite the fall in overall viewership, the P18-49 key demo ratings increased, reaching a 0.17 average rating, up from 0.16 the previous week. AEW Dynamite was also simulcast on Max, although specific viewership data for that platform is currently unavailable.
AEW Dynamite Results - February 19, 2025
