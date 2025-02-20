WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE 2K25 Soundtrack Features Eminem, Jelly Roll, and More

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 20, 2025

WWE 2K25 Soundtrack Features Eminem, Jelly Roll, and More

The full soundtrack for WWE 2K25 has been confirmed ahead of its March launch. This week, fans received exciting updates, including the reveal of over 300 wrestlers on February 17 and a new trailer for The Bloodline Dynasty Showcase mode on February 19.

As WWE 2K25 approaches its release, WWE Games announced the soundtrack featuring 15 tracks from popular artists:

  • Fuel – Eminem ft. JID
  • Suffocate – Knocked Loose ft. Poppy
  • Arabi – Mohamed Ramadan, Future & Masari
  • Packapunch – Joey Valence & Brae ft. Danny Brown
  • Hurt You – Spiritbox
  • It’s Supposed To Hurt – House of Protection
  • The Thin Grey Line – $uicideboy$
  • Curse – Architects
  • Black Flag Freestyle – Denzel Curry & That Mexican OT
  • Halfway To Hell – Jelly Roll
  • Backbone – Chase & Status, Stormzy
  • Doblexxo – J Balvin & Feid
  • Hertz – Amyl & The Sniffers
  • Ratatata – Babymetal & Electric Callboy
  • Only Pain – Gojira

The standard edition launches on March 14, 2025, with The Deadman and Bloodline Editions available digitally on March 7. For details on matches in The Bloodline Dynasty Showcase mode and the full list of superstars in the game, check the respective links.


Tags: #wwe #wwe 2k25 #wwe games

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π