WWE 2K25 Soundtrack Features Eminem, Jelly Roll, and More

The full soundtrack for WWE 2K25 has been confirmed ahead of its March launch. This week, fans received exciting updates, including the reveal of over 300 wrestlers on February 17 and a new trailer for The Bloodline Dynasty Showcase mode on February 19.

As WWE 2K25 approaches its release, WWE Games announced the soundtrack featuring 15 tracks from popular artists:

Fuel – Eminem ft. JID

Suffocate – Knocked Loose ft. Poppy

Arabi – Mohamed Ramadan, Future & Masari

Packapunch – Joey Valence & Brae ft. Danny Brown

Hurt You – Spiritbox

It’s Supposed To Hurt – House of Protection

The Thin Grey Line – $uicideboy$

Curse – Architects

Black Flag Freestyle – Denzel Curry & That Mexican OT

Halfway To Hell – Jelly Roll

Backbone – Chase & Status, Stormzy

Doblexxo – J Balvin & Feid

Hertz – Amyl & The Sniffers

Ratatata – Babymetal & Electric Callboy

Only Pain – Gojira

The standard edition launches on March 14, 2025, with The Deadman and Bloodline Editions available digitally on March 7. For details on matches in The Bloodline Dynasty Showcase mode and the full list of superstars in the game, check the respective links.