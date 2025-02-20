Note on Local Talent on AEW Dynamite, Frankie Kazarian Headed to Arizona for Signing & IZW Monster, more

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The self-proclaimed King Of TNA, Frankie Kazarian kicks off a very busy weekend on Thursday. Kazarian will be part of two nights of TNA tapings in Orlando, Florida, at Full Sail University (the former home of WWE NXT during the height of the "black and gold" era). Earlier this week TNA announced that both days of the taping have already sold out.

Kazarian will also return to Arizona on Saturday for IZW MONSTER, where he will face The Navajo Warrior, 35-year in-ring veteran who will be retiring at the end of 2025. Their match is the first as part of "The Last Mile," The NAvajo Warrior Retirement Tour. Among those advertised for the card is Martin Casaus, known to fans of Lucha Underground as Marty "The Moth" Martinez. The event also takes place at Bull Shooters in Phoenix, and tickets can be purchased at https://izwtix.com

Prior to his match on Saturday night, Frankie Kazarian will take part in a special Meet & Greet with 3D Sports Cards & Collectibles...

3D Sports Cards & Collectibles

5350 W Bell Rd #101

Glendale, AZ 85308