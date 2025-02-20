Mick Foley Shares Thoughts on WrestleMania Matches, Merch Earnings, and Hall of Fame Legacy

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently sat down for an in-depth interview where he shared his thoughts on a range of topics, from a potential WrestleMania showdown between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio to his earnings as a wrestling legend. Foley also reflected on his infamous Hell in a Cell match and why he stood his ground against Vince McMahon’s creative direction for Mankind.

Mick Foley Wants Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41

The on-screen chemistry between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio has been one of WWE’s most compelling storylines in recent years. Foley believes that the duo should settle their differences inside the ring at WrestleMania 41.

“I would love to see Dirty Dom get his comeuppance from Rhea Ripley. I would love to see a male vs female match. I know some people would think she's beyond a stipulation match of that type but I would personally like to see that. I'd like to see the return of Becky Lynch too. Either at Mania or before Mania. She's doing good as a mom and she has a new contract and I think they're just waiting for the right time to bring her back.”

Foley’s Surprising Merch Signing Paycheck

Despite not being an active in-ring competitor for over two decades, Foley continues to attract dedicated fans at meet-and-greet events. In a surprising revelation, he admitted that he made more money from a recent merchandise signing in Manchester than when he main-evented Madison Square Garden.

“I'm never going to begrudge anybody who gets what they deserve but yeah maybe if I'd come along at a different time [the money would have been better]. But if I come along at a different time, maybe I wouldn't have been utilised so well. I haven't wrestled full time in 25 years and I thought I had an 18-month shelf life before everyone forgot about me. If you’d have told me that I'd be making more money by signing merch in Manchester than I did by main eventing at Madison Square Garden, I would have thought you were crazy.”

Hell in a Cell Match Deserves Hall of Fame Recognition

The legendary 1998 Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Mankind remains one of the most talked-about moments in WWE history. Foley believes the match has earned its place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I don't know if it would be the first one in, but I think it would be a, be part of the first intake, I would like to think so at least. I think that Cell match is the only match in wrestling history that people celebrate the anniversary of. Like they remember where they were and they like to relive it. It's got a legacy of its own, which not many matches can say to be fair.”

Why Foley Refused Vince McMahon’s Mankind Heel Turn Idea

Foley’s Mankind character connected with WWE fans in the late 1990s, but he revealed that Vince McMahon initially wanted him to turn heel after his successful babyface run. Foley had to push back against the decision, believing that he had struck gold with his persona.

“Vince wanted me to do a heel turn but it was shortly after the Mankind babyface turn but I'd been wrestling for 13 years by then and I sensed that [Mankind] was working on a level that very few performers are able to connect on. So I pleaded with him, please just keep me a babyface, this is working. And so Vince would call me a yucky babyface. I was really glad that I spoke up about that. I could have had one or two big pay per views as heel Mankind but I think it would have flattened out pretty quickly after that.”

Foley’s legacy in WWE remains as strong as ever, with his impact spanning multiple generations of fans. Whether it is his historic matches, memorable promos, or continued presence outside the ring, Foley continues to be an integral part of wrestling history.

