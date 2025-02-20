WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE NXT Viewership Falls Below 700,000, Marking 2025 Low

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 20, 2025

WWE NXT Viewership Falls Below 700,000, Marking 2025 Low

Tuesday night's WWE NXT episode on The CW attracted 689,000 viewers, marking a 14% decrease from the previous week's 801,000 viewers. This represents the show's lowest viewership since December 31, 2024.

In the 18-49 demographic, NXT secured a 0.17 rating, down from the prior week's 0.18. This ties the show's lowest rating since the December 31 episode.

Despite facing lighter sports competition, NXT contended with TGL Golf on ESPN during its first hour, which drew 546,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo. The second hour overlapped with college basketball games on ESPN and FS1, attracting 750,000 viewers (0.18 rating) and 628,000 viewers (0.15 rating), respectively.

Compared to the same week in 2024, when NXT aired on the USA Network, the overall audience increased by 11.9%, while the 18-49 rating decreased by 5.6%, indicating an older-skewing audience.

WWE Contemplates Revamping 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony Format

WWE is reportedly considering changes to the format of the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony. Traditionally held immediately after SmackDown, this [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 20, 2025 03:53PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π