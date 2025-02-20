WWE NXT Viewership Falls Below 700,000, Marking 2025 Low

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tuesday night's WWE NXT episode on The CW attracted 689,000 viewers, marking a 14% decrease from the previous week's 801,000 viewers. This represents the show's lowest viewership since December 31, 2024.

In the 18-49 demographic, NXT secured a 0.17 rating, down from the prior week's 0.18. This ties the show's lowest rating since the December 31 episode.

Despite facing lighter sports competition, NXT contended with TGL Golf on ESPN during its first hour, which drew 546,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo. The second hour overlapped with college basketball games on ESPN and FS1, attracting 750,000 viewers (0.18 rating) and 628,000 viewers (0.15 rating), respectively.

Compared to the same week in 2024, when NXT aired on the USA Network, the overall audience increased by 11.9%, while the 18-49 rating decreased by 5.6%, indicating an older-skewing audience.