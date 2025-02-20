WWE Legend “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan Signs New Legends Contract

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan is officially back under contract with WWE, having signed a new Legends deal with the company.

During an episode of The Hacksaw Hour, Duggan revealed that he recently inked the agreement, marking his return to WWE’s Legends program. The former Royal Rumble winner noted that it had been some time since he was last under such a contract, but he is eager to be involved once again in merchandise and video games.

“I just signed a Legends deal with the WWE,” Duggan, 71, announced. “Just recently signed the Legends deal. I haven’t signed it for a while, there was a little kind of discrepancy what was going on, but we got it all worked out and was able to sign it. So hopefully the action figures and the games will be coming back out again.”

Duggan recently appeared at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25 in San Antonio, where he was also interviewed for future WWE content. He spoke highly of his experience at the event, sharing that he was well-treated backstage and received a solid payday for his appearance.

The WWE Hall of Famer also discussed how the company feels like a completely different environment under its new management.

“I’m excited [about the Legends deal]. Like I said, it’s a whole new day up there in WWE. Proud to be part of it,” Duggan stated. “Of course, you know, I never blasted the WWE. I never blasted Vince [McMahon]. As bad as he was, I still wouldn’t be where I am without him. Wrestling wouldn’t be where it is without him. I can’t vouch for his character — but as a businessman that took wrestling from high school gyms and National Guard armories to what it is today.”

Looking ahead, Duggan hopes to see his likeness return to action figures and video games.

“But I signed that deal, so hopefully it won’t take too long to be in the circuit to come out with new action figures and stuff, and hopefully they give me some abs this time, you know? [laughs]”

Duggan, a WWE Hall of Fame inductee since 2011, remains one of wrestling’s most beloved legends, known for his trademark “Hooo!” chant and patriotic persona.