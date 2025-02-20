WWE Contemplates Revamping 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony Format

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
WWE is reportedly considering changes to the format of the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony. Traditionally held immediately after SmackDown, this scheduling has faced internal criticism. WrestleVotes noted, "Some within the company strongly dislike the recent format of the ceremony following SmackDown."
As of now, WWE has not specified the time or location for the event in any WrestleMania promotional materials. The ceremony is set to stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.
After speaking with sources, we’ve heard varying speculation about when and where the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place. Some within the company strongly dislike the recent format of the ceremony following SmackDown. We’re told WWE is considering a change, with no…— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 20, 2025
