WWE Contemplates Revamping 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony Format

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 20, 2025

WWE is reportedly considering changes to the format of the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony. Traditionally held immediately after SmackDown, this scheduling has faced internal criticism. WrestleVotes noted, "Some within the company strongly dislike the recent format of the ceremony following SmackDown."

As of now, WWE has not specified the time or location for the event in any WrestleMania promotional materials. The ceremony is set to stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

