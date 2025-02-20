WWE Files Trademark for Ricky Starks’ New Ring Name & Additional Branding WWE

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has officially applied to trademark Ricky Starks' new in-ring name following his surprise debut in NXT.

Just one week after his first appearance, Starks was introduced as "Ricky Saints" during a contract signing segment on Tuesday's episode of NXT. The segment confirmed his addition to the brand, featuring Ethan Page, Je’Von Evans, and Wes Lee.

According to trademark filings made on Wednesday, February 19, WWE has secured the rights to "Ricky Saints" under the following classification:

Starks' move to WWE had been anticipated ever since his AEW contract expired. He made his shocking appearance on NXT just a day after his AEW departure was officially announced. Notably, he was not referenced by name during his debut, nor did WWE acknowledge him on social media until this week's episode, where "Ricky Saints" was confirmed.

Up next, Saints & Evans are set to face Page & Lee in a tag team match on NXT next week.