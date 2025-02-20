Road Dogg Praises WWE Creative and Production Teams: "Firing on All Cylinders"

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Road Dogg believes WWE has truly hit its stride, with every aspect of the company operating at full capacity and delivering top-tier entertainment.

It was recently reported that Road Dogg (Brian James) has taken on a significant role within WWE creative, now serving as the co-lead writer for SmackDown alongside John Swikata. Though his appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" was recorded prior to this news, Road Dogg shared insight into how WWE’s creative team is thriving under the leadership of Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

“The writing team in the WWE is undoubtedly one of the most talented groups of people I’ve ever worked with, that I’ve ever been around. And their tenacity — and they’ve been through it all, they’ve weathered it all, and they’re here, and they’re good at their jobs. They’re a funny gaggle. I love nothing better than sitting in there with them,” Road Dogg said.

Road Dogg emphasized the camaraderie and energy within WWE’s creative meetings, highlighting the collaborative environment of both Raw and SmackDown’s teams.

“They are an entertaining group, man. Raw and SmackDown, both those teams, it’s fun to sit in on those meetings. Because you have fun and you create great content at the same time. And man, that’s right up my wheelhouse.”

Beyond creative, he also gave credit to WWE’s production team, praising the high standards and innovation that continue to push the company forward.

“I think as a company we have found our groove, man. And firing on all cylinders. And now, from a production standpoint — look, nobody does what we do. We make beautiful wrestling. I’ve been saying that for 10 years now because that’s what we do: we make beautiful wrestling,” Road Dogg said. “And now we have nine or 10 new cameras. A drone inside the arena that we’re flying. A cable, the wire like the NFL has. Like, so many new camera angles to play with. And our production value is only going to go up from here. Hunter keeps saying we’re just getting started — and man, if that’s the truth, I don’t know where we end up.”

This is not Road Dogg’s first tenure in a leadership role within WWE’s creative team. He previously served as the lead writer for SmackDown from 2016 to 2019, a period that he described as increasingly "creatively frustrating" due to limitations placed on his freedom at the time. With Vince McMahon having stepped away from creative and WWE now under the ownership of Endeavor, Road Dogg acknowledged that the transition came with some initial difficulties but is now running efficiently.

“It’s a machine, man. And look, there were some hiccups at first, you know, during the turnover. But I think they were just hiccups, man,” he said. “Everything just ran smoothly and new people stepped into new jobs and everything. But because, you know, Endeavor and UFC already had some staff. So if we had double time staff, then you don’t need all that, you know? So there were some changes and some people disappearing that you remember seeing and you like seeing. But such a streamlined, well-oiled machine on every level.

“And it’s just — man, it’s impressive to watch, almost scary to be caught up in. Because look, I come from my father being the Booker in Southeastern Championship Wrestling and my brothers being the champions. I come from mom and pops wrestling. And to an extent, even the old regime was still mom and pops wrestling. Even though it was publicly traded, it was still one man’s vision and one man’s decision. And now it’s not that way anymore. Now it’s, like I said [an] open forum of ideas and all of the stuff at our disposal. The sky is the limit, man.”

Looking ahead, Road Dogg stressed the importance of long-term creative planning, particularly with WrestleMania always on the horizon. He believes that WWE should have a rough blueprint of the following year’s WrestleMania set in place, even though adjustments will inevitably be made along the way due to injuries and other unforeseen circumstances.

“If you can have some tentpoles at that year out? Man, you’re in a good spot,” Road Dogg said.

