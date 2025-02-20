Bill Goldberg Confirms Last Match in 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has officially announced his retirement match will take place in 2025. The 58-year-old wrestling legend revealed on ESPN's SEC Nation that WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, has granted his request for one final bout. While no specific date or opponent has been confirmed, speculation points towards a potential clash with current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The two had a heated exchange at the Bad Blood event in October 2024, where Goldberg confronted Gunther after the champion's provocative remarks.

In preparation for his final match, Goldberg has undergone stem cell therapy, adjusted his diet, and eliminated detrimental habits. Speaking on his CarCast podcast, he expressed optimism about his physical condition, stating, "I feel like a trillion bucks." Goldberg also mentioned, "I have a match sometime this summer. I don't know exactly when it is, but I know it's coming up." As of now, details regarding the exact date and opponent for his retirement match remain undisclosed.