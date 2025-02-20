WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Bill Goldberg Confirms Last Match in 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 20, 2025

Bill Goldberg Confirms Last Match in 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has officially announced his retirement match will take place in 2025. The 58-year-old wrestling legend revealed on ESPN's SEC Nation that WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, has granted his request for one final bout. While no specific date or opponent has been confirmed, speculation points towards a potential clash with current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The two had a heated exchange at the Bad Blood event in October 2024, where Goldberg confronted Gunther after the champion's provocative remarks.

In preparation for his final match, Goldberg has undergone stem cell therapy, adjusted his diet, and eliminated detrimental habits. Speaking on his CarCast podcast, he expressed optimism about his physical condition, stating, "I feel like a trillion bucks." Goldberg also mentioned, "I have a match sometime this summer. I don't know exactly when it is, but I know it's coming up." As of now, details regarding the exact date and opponent for his retirement match remain undisclosed.

 

Frustration Reportedly Growing Among WWE Women’s Roster Over Booking

Frustration reportedly lingers among members of the WWE women’s roster regarding the division’s creative direction. Sean Ross S [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 20, 2025 09:04AM


Tags: #wwe #goldberg

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π